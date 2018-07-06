Qatar Airways flight skids off runway in Kerala

Kochi, July 13 (IANS) A Qatar Airways flight skidded off the runway while landing at the Cochin International Airport early on Friday, a top official at the airport said.

Airport Director A.C.K. Nair told IANS that an Airbus 330 flight landed out of the runway alignment due to certain cross wind conditions that were prevailing during the last lap of its landing process.

“The aircraft was well in the runway itself, but missed the alignment as a few lights in the runway were broken. All the passengers are safe,” Nair said.

The aircraft did not take off on its return flight as officials decided on an inspection. The outbound passengers booked on the flight were sent on a different aircraft.

Till now there has been no intimation about any Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) probe, said Nair.

–IANS

