Qatar Airways interested in partnering with Indian entity

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Gulf-based passenger carrier Qatar Airways on Tuesday said it was open to form a partnership with an Indian player to invest in domestic airline sector.

“If we get a good Indian partner, then yes we would definitely be interested, with no political baggage,” Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker told reporters at the International Aviation Summit being held here.

He was responding to a question on whether the airline was open to partnerships with any other investor or with an Indian partner.

Currently, foreign airline can own up to 49 per cent stake in an Indian carrier. A foreign carrier can also form a joint venture airline with an Indian company, but with a 49 per cent stake.

