Qatar stuns Switzerland with 1-0 win in friendly

Lugano, Nov 15 (IANS) Qatar’s national team beat Switzerland 1-0 here as the Swiss were punished for their significant lack of aim, four days ahead of their decisive clash with Belgium to qualify for the next round in the Nations League.

In an unprecedented duel on Wednesday, the Qatari team, led by Spaniard Felix Sanchez Bas, knew how to put on a good show while facing the permanent pressure from the European team, reports Efe news.

It was forward Akram Afif, a former player of Spanish club Sporting de Gijon and Belgian club Eupen, who condemned Switzerland and gave victory to Qatar, a team with little impact on international soccer so far.

The Swiss team had chances from the start, first with shots from Steven Zuber and half hour later with a header from Michael Lang.

In the second half the chances of Switzerland multiplied yet they kept missing the goal. The first threat from Qatar came in the 70th minute, with a shot by Karim Boudiaf.

They did not fail in the 88th minute when Akram Afif scored, after finishing a counterattack led by Karim Boudiaf, which gave Felix Sanchez’s team a memorable triumph and Switzerland a warning before their match against Belgium.

