Qatar to spend at least $200 bn on 2022 World Cup

Moscow, July 21 (IANS) Doha plans to spend at least $200 billion on the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Russian Ambassador to Qatar Nurmakhmad Kholov said on Saturday.

“At least $200 bln will be spent on the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” he said, reports Tass news agency.

“They want to show themselves to the best advantage while hosting the 2022 World Cup, so the primary focus and resources will be on the tournament.”

After Russia won the right to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup in 2009, it estimated the cost of hosting the tournament at about $10 bln. However, later on the overall cost of hosting the World Cup grew.

–IANS

pur/vd