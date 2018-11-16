Qatari leader in Rome visit next week

Rome, Nov 17 (IANS/AKI) Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and a delegation of his ministers will arrive in the Italian capital on Monday for a two-day visit to clinch a series of bilateral deals in the areas of health, food and agriculture, sport and research.

During his visit, 38-year-old al-Thani will meet Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella and prime minister Giuseppe Conte, as well as the speakers of the lower and upper houses of parliament, Roberto Fico and Elisabetta Casellati.

It is understood the visit will prepare the ground for a series of trips to Italy next year by Qatari investors organised by business associations in the two countries.

“Relations between Italy and Qatar are excellent. In the past two years, trade between the countries has increased by some 11 per cent,” Italy’s ambassador to Qatar, Pasquale Salzano, told Adnkronos.

“Italy is much in demand in Qatar, with big groups including Salini Impregilo, Saipem, Eni, Fincantieri, Rizzani de Eccher and Leonardo part of a massive presence here,” Salzano said.

“An undoubted novelty is the scale of demand for small-to-medium-sized firms, craftsmen, high-end luxury, food and agricultural goods,” he added.

Qatar’s economy is currently the fastest growing in the region at an annual rate of around 2.8 per cent despite a blockade against the emirate by neighbouring Arab states due to its alleged support for Islamic extremism.

–IANS/AKI

