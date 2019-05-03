Qlik appoints Geoff Thomas to lead its APAC business

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Data analytics and business intelligence platform Qlik on Monday announced the appointment of Geoff Thomas as the Senior Vice President to head its Asia-Pacific (APAC) business.

As part of his designation, Thomas will look after Qlik’s business, operations and growth along with strengthening the company’s go-to-market strategy and execution with channel partners, the company said in a statement.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to expand Qlik’s business in this diverse market and region. With our investments into the region and strong execution, I believe we can bring Qlik to even greater heights,” said Thomas.

Prior to this, Thomas held key positions with companies including Polycom, Juniper Networks and Microsoft and most recently served as Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan at OneLogin.

“We’re confident Geoff will fully leverage the market opportunity, and I look forward to working closely with him and the team to help customers realize and unlock the full value of data,” said Christopher Jones, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Qlik.

According to research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), the revenues for big data and business analytics (BDA) solutions would reach $27 billion by 2022 in the Asia-Pacific region, the company added.

–IANS

