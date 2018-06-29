Quake in Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR area on Sunday afternoon following a “moderate” earthquake in Haryana, the Met department said. No loss of life or property was reported.

The tremors, lasting for a few seconds, were felt around 3.37 p.m.

According to the Centre for Seismology, an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Ritcher scale and epicentre at a point 28.9 degrees north latitude and 77 degrees East, in Haryana’s Sonepat district.

The quake, classified as moderate, was at a depth of 5 km.

–IANS

aks/mag/vd