Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 92nd birthday

London, April 21 (IANS) Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday celebrated her 92nd birthday, an occasion marked with gun salutes across the capital.

A 41-gun salute was staged in Hyde Park while other such salutes took place in other locations, as per tradition, the Daily Mail reported.

“Happy 92nd Birthday to Her Majesty The Queen!” Buckingham Palace tweeted.

As part of the festivities, guards at Windsor Castle played “Happy Birthday” during the Changing of the Guard ceremony, according to the Palace.

There will be a star-studded concert in the evening, in which Sting & Shaggy, Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Anne Marie, Shawn Mendes, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and the BBC Concert Orchestra will perform at the Royal Albert Hall, billed as the “Queen’s Birthday Party”.

Prince Harry is expected to speak at the evening’s event, in his new role as president of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

The Queen has two birthdays. Besides her actual birthday on April 21, official celebrations involving 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians — an event known as the “Trooping of the Colour” — are held usually on the second Saturday of June.

–IANS

soni/vd