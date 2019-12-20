Queen Elizabeth terms 2019 as ‘bumpy’ in Christmas message

London, Dec 26 (IANS) UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, in her traditional Christmas Day message broadcast, described 2019 as “quite bumpy”, but stressed small steps can make a world of difference.

“Small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions to bring harmony and understanding,” said the Queen on Wednesday, adding, “The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference.”

Royal commentators said her comments were believed to be her first public reference to the turmoil faced by the Royal family this year, as well as the divisions in the country caused by Brexit, Xinhua reported.

The Queen said the challenges of today are different than those faced by previous generations. But she had been struck by the sense of purpose younger generations have shown in tackling issues like climate change and the planet.

With the theme of reconciliation continuing through her message, the Queen said the Christmas message of peace and goodwill still has relevance today.

The Queen’s traditional message to people in Britain and across the Commonwealth is one of the most viewed items on television on Christmas Day, with millions tuning in to watch or hear her words on the radio stations.

–IANS

vin