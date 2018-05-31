‘Queen’ pineapple variety declared Tripura’s state fruit

Agartala, June 7 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday announced that the “queen” variety of pineapple would be Tripura’s state fruit.

“I expect that Tripura’s rich pineapple, rubber and bamboo would get due importance even outside the country including neighbouring Bangladesh,” the President said after the annoucement made at a civic reception programme organised by the Tripura government.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday for the first time flagged-off the export of “Queen” variety pineapples, known for being juicy and sweet, to Dubai. The consignment was sent on a SpiceJet aircraft via New Delhi.

Both the Chief Minister and Governor Tathagata Roy thanked the President for declaring the “queen” variety of pineapple as Tripura’s state fruit.

“The “queen” variety of pineapple is the best tasty fruit in the world,” said Deb.

Kovind, in his speech, appreciated the erstwhile kings of Tripura for developing the state’s rich and diverse life and culture.

The President highly praised country’s tennis star Somdev Devvarman, ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar, internationally famous footballer Laxmita Reang, kick boxer Nishita Chakraborty, who recently got two gold medals at an international event and nationally acclaimed singer Souravi Debbarman – all belonging to Tripura.

“All these youngsters have earned national and international recognition and they are the role model for other talented sports and cultural personalities of Tripura and rest of the country,” he added.

The President, accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, arrived here on Thursday on his maiden visit to Tripura and attended a series of events in southern Tripura and Agartala.

–IANS

sc/vd