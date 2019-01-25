Queiroz to mark 100th match as Iran head coach

Tehran, Jan 27 (IANS) Carlos Queiroz will mark his 100th match as head coach of Iran’s national football team in the game against Japan on Monday.

The Portuguese will reach the milestone when Iran take on Japan at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semi-finals, reports Xinhua news agency.

Queiroz took over the Iran national team in April 2011 and his team defeated Madagascar 1-0 in a friendly match in his first match as Iran’s coach.

Under Queiroz, Iran have won 60 matches and suffered 12 losses beside 27 draws.

The 65-year-old steered the team to back-to-back qualifications for the World Cup for the first time in Iran’s history.

Queiroz also coached the Iran national football team in the 2015 AFC Asian Cup, where they lost to Iraq in a penalty shootout in the competition’s quarterfinals.

