Quentin Tarantino is set to become a father

Los Angeles, Aug 22 (IANS) Hollywood maverick Quentin Tarantino, 56, is expecting his first child with wife Daniella Pick.

The couple, in a statement, told people.com that they are “very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby”.

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” director first met Daniella, daughter of Israeli singer and songwriter Tzvika Pick, in 2009 while promoting his film “Inglorious Basterds”.

The pair didn’t start dating until 2016, and then got engaged in June 2017 after having dated for around a year.

The 56-year-old filmmaker married Daniella in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in November 2018.

The couple hosted an engagement party on September 2017 in New York City that served as a “Pulp Fiction” cast reunion, with a guest list including names like Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman.

–IANS

dc/mag/