Querry draws US level in Davis Cup semi with win over Croatia’s Cilic

Zadar (Croatia), Sep 16 (IANS) United States tennis player Sam Querrey on Sunday rallied from a set down to defeat Croatia’s Marin Cilic 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 6-4 to draw his country level at 2-2 in the Davis Cup semifinal tie.

On Friday, Croatia had taken a 2-0 lead as Borna Coric defeated Steve Johnson and Cilic topped Frances Tiafoe in the first day of the tie on outdoor clay at the Sportski Centar here, reports Efe news.

The US team, however, fought back on Saturday as the duo of Mike Bryan and Ryan Harrison earned a dramatic five-set win over the Croatia’s Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic.

On Sunday, Cilic seemed on his way to a second win in the tie, as he sealed the first set 7-6 (7-2) and had a 6-1 advantage in the second-set tie breaker, just one point away from a two-set lead, but then lost the next seven points and the set.

The second-set tie breaker proved to be a turning point, as Querry improved on serve, facing zero break points in the next two sets, while Cilic seemed to have lost his cool.

Seemingly frustrated by his performance in the third set, Cilic slammed his racquet against the ground and was handed a warning by umpire Carlos Ramos, who had taken controversial decisions during the recent US Open women’s final.

The tie continues as Coric takes on Tiafoe in a fifth and deciding rubber.

The winning country is scheduled to take on defending champion France in the final, to be held on November 23-25.

