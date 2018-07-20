Question Hour disrupted, RS adjourned till 2 p.m.

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha was on Tuesday adjourned till 2 p.m. halfway through the Question Hour amid ruckus.

The adjournment came as opposition MPs objected to Finance Minister Piyush Goyal allegedly “casting aspersion” on them while replying to a question related to black money of Indians deposited in Swiss bank accounts.

Trinamool member Sukhendu Shekhar Roy demanded to know as to how much black money had been recovered under various agreements with Switzerland, and when would every Indian get Rs 15 lakh each in their bank accounts.

To this, Goyal said that the MP seemed to have information that even the government did not.

The opposition members loudly objected to Goyal’s remarks. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu then adjourned the House till 2 p.m. amid ruckus.

–IANS

mak/in/sed