Quick Heal revenue jumps 20% during H1 of financial year

Pune, Nov 13 (IANS) Global IT security firm Quick Heal Technologies Limited has reported 20 per cent increase in revenue during the first half year of the current financial year ending on September 30, compared to the first of the previous financial year.

Retail segment revenue went up 20 per cent to Rs 1,379 million as compared to Rs 1,154 million in the corresponding period of the previous year, Quick Heal Technologies said in a statement on Monday.

Enterprise and government segment revenue recorded eight per cent growth to reach Rs 335 million as compared to Rs 309 million in the corresponding period previous year, it added.

“There has been a steady momentum in the business which is visible from our H1FY19 performance. We have been actively engaging with the channel ecosystem, which has resulted in a better performance in retail as well as enterprise and government segment,” said Kailash Katkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited.

“The cyber threat landscape has been presenting new challenges every day and to ensure security of the digital world, we have been regularly enhancing the features of our existing products as well as launching new products to counter the threat landscape,” said Vijay Mhaskar, Chief Operating Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited.

