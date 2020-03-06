Quick skincare essentials for Holi

New Delhi, March 10 (IANSlife) The extra chatter of birds clearly indicates the onset of spring, bringing with it, the freshness, warmth and excitement for Holi, or the festival of colours. Myntra Fashion Stylist, shares a few important tips to keep in mind while you keep the festive spirit high and celebrate like a pro!

Skincare: The rules remain the same – applying oil a day before Holi should be a ritual. Don’t step out unless your face is visibly oily! While you may look like a walking oil field, it is better to follow this ritual to avoid a week’s worth of colour stains on your skin. Once the oil has deeply nourished your skin, apply a coat of sunscreen. An extra layer of protection works well for your skin as you will most likely be exposed to sunlight for a long time.

Haircare: Apply an ample amount of hair oil from the scalp to the tips to ensure that it sinks into the roots. Use a serum for an extra layer of protection, especially for bleached hair! Girls, tie your hair into plaits or fold it into a bun to prevent excess colour contact.

Nails: While you almost forgot about your nails, here’s a reminder to cut them short. Why? To avoid the colour from settling under your fingernails. Apply bright coloured nail paints to resist stains.

Bathing Ritual: Post Holi celebrations, a regular shower might take out all the colours, right? Not really. Take a little extra effort and use a mild scrub to get rid of those tough colours, followed by a body wash as the skin might turn dry due to its prolonged exposure to colour powder. The key is to nourish the skin extensively. Apply a moisturizer to soothe your skin and use a face mask to regain its tone.

Now that you are prepared with the essentials, put on some charismatic fragrance and step out to celebrate Holi with zero worries!

–IANS

pg/adr/rt