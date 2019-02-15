Quintero’s wonder goal helps River Plate earn point

Buenos Aires, Feb 15 (IANS) Colombian international midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero scored for the third game in a row as River Plate earned a 1-1 draw at Rosario Central in the Superliga Argentina.

Quintero on Thursday fired an unstoppable 25-yard shot from a tight angle past goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma just moments after his corner-kick was cleared back in his direction, reports Xinhua news agency.

The strike is the 26-year-old’s second contender for goal of the season in less than a week following a superbly taken free-kick in River’s 2-0 win over Racing on Sunday.

Despite Quintero’s heroics, River had to settle for a draw against Central after Agustin Allione’s long-range equaliser early in the second half.

River moved up to sixth in the 26-team standings with 29 points from 18 matches, 13 points behind leaders Racing. Rosario Central remained 17th with 21 points.

