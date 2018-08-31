Quirky home decor ideas to brighten up house

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Although you have painted the walls of your abode, replaced your old tile flooring and given a new lease of life to your old wooden furniture, there are chances that you may find your space downright unwelcoming and ordinary. So go experimental and show off your unique home decor by turning quirky.

Mikita Laad Gupta, Senior Designer, Bonito Designs, and Abraham Santosh, Head Designer, Elegeancia, offer some tips to get the desired look and an interesting home with a heady mix of colourful and quirky elements that can instantly make heads turn:

* Choose quirky accessories: Brighten up your abode by choosing some quirky accessories such as fun posters, coffee mugs, coasters, paperweights, flower vases and rugs. Get on an experimental mode and simply hang an embroidered rug on a plain white wall to enhance the interior of your home.

You can also choose from funky teapots, trash bins, ashtrays and beverage glasses with funny lines and quotes. Posters and letter boards can help in adding a fun element to the home decor. Putting up some funny and quirky messages on those letter boards and changing them according to the occasion can make a huge difference and will indeed grab attention.

* Overhaul your crockery: While you incorporate little elements all over the house, do not forget to accessorise your tabletop with eccentric crockery made of different shapes, sizes, colours, funky prints or photographs. You can also flaunt some of your attractive crockery pieces on the walls. Instead of discarding your old ceramic plates, paint them in bright colours and arrange a decorative plate wall to add an artistic feel to your home.

Try this art to decorate large areas of wall space in your living room, kitchen or bedroom and see how they create a beautiful focal point.

* Add vibrant cushions/curtains: An ideal way to brighten up your space would be to decorate your room in vibrant colours and quirky furnishings. Instead of the boring whites and creams, choose the curtains in bold colours like indigo, purple and yellow. Play around with different materials or dye your old curtains in a bold colour. You can arrange attractive cushions near your bedside or even create a floor sitting arrangement with large floor cushions. Mix different patterns, hues and sizes and choose cushions with bold prints to make it eye-catching.

* Enhance your lighting: From the simple single bulbs to dramatic beaded chandeliers, dress up your space with attractive ceiling lights and ceiling pendants that are funky and unusual. Create a different ambience for your space by choosing lights in many different finishes and materials. You may have beautiful furniture and a fabulous layout, but the ambience can look dull if the lighting is not up to the mark.

Proper lighting plays an important role as it can lighten up your walls and furnishings. Not only will they enhance the look of your room but they will also create a warm and inviting ambience. So get imaginative and invest in the right lighting pieces to illuminate your space and bring a stylish touch of class.

* Invest in character furniture: Picking the right pieces of furniture can instantly uplift your abode. Apart from the basic requirements like a dining table, choose accent furniture which reflects your personality and ensures that they make for a beautiful addition to your home interior.

Low tables with large floor cushions or bean bags and ottomans are a perfect way to induce the desired casual look to the room. Take your pick from different colours, shades and patterns that can complement your decor and other arrangements of the space.

–IANS

nv/nn/sed