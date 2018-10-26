Quota for meritorious sportspersons in Delhi government

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The Delhi cabinet on Monday approved a proposal of the Department of Education and Sports to recruit players in the city government and reserved five per cent of the total vacancies for meritorious sportspersons.

“Cabinet approves jobs in Delhi government for those sportspersons who excel in their sports. Rules to be notified within one month,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Later, an official statement said that the Delhi government has reserved five per cent of the total number of vacancies for meritorious sportspersons in all departments and autonomous bodies.

Out of the five per cent reserved vacancies for meritorious sportspersons, it said, at least three per cent of the posts in Group C may be reserved for sportspersons who have won medal/ participated in specified international sporting events.

“For the balance two per cent posts, Group A and Group B ex-cadre posts in the Government of Delhi will be earmarked for appointment of sportspersons who have won a medal in specified international sporting events,” said the statement.

The step has been taken to encourage and support city-based sports people, according to it.

In August, the cabinet had increased the cash incentive for sportspersons from the national capital for their achievements in the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games including para games.

–IANS

nks/nir