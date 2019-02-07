R.Balki one of the best directors I’ve worked with: Sonam

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) On “PadMan” turning one on Saturday, actress Sonam K. Ahuja says the movie’s director R. Balki is one of the best she has worked with.

Sonam took to Instagram and shared a still from the film and captioned it: “One year of our film ‘PadMan’. Balki Sir you have been one of the best people I know besides being one of the best directors I have worked with.”

The film, which has a message about menstrual hygiene, also stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte.

Talking about Akshay, Sonam wrote: “You have been pushing boundaries like no one’s business and it is super inspirational.”

Sonam hopes to be in the same frame as Radhika one day.

The film tells the story of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham’s journey to make affordable sanitary napkins. Sonam said Muruganantham’s story is important.

“Last but the most important Arunachalam Muruganantham, your story was an important one to tell and thanks for trusting our team for doing it,” she said.

