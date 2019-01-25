R-Day 2019 special due to Kumbh, ‘Mahakubh’ of LS polls: UP Governor

Lucknow, Jan 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Saturday termed the 70th Republic Day special for the state as the year marks the celebration of the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and the ‘Mahakumbh’ of the Lok Sabha polls later this year.

While Naik unfurled the national flag at the sprawling Raj Bhawan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the festivities at his 5, Kalidas Marg residence under an overcast sky.

The main function was at the Vidhan Sabha Marg where the ceremonial parade was held. Naik took the salute as Lieutenant Colonel Rakyansh Yaduvanshi of the 16 Jat Regiment lead the ceremonial parade.

Adityanath, many from his cabinet, bureaucrats and senior police officers were present.

Many tableaux were also taken out by various government departments and schools.

Naik said this year’s Republic Day was special as two major events were taking place. The first being the Kumbh in Prayagraj and the second, the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He urged the people to exercise their franchise and take part in the electoral process. “Voting is an important obligation that everyone should discharge,” he added.

Adityanath said the Republic Day was an occasion for people to recommit themselves to the great ideals and dreams of the freedom fighters.

He also announced the rolling out welfare schemes for all sections of the society without any discrimination.

Senior Congress leader Promod Tiwari hoisted the national flag at the Mall Avenue office of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC).

The day was also celebrated in Kanpur, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj and districts, towns and cities.

