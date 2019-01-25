R-Day celebrations on low key in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jan 26 (IANS) The 70th Republic Day celebrations in Mizoram on Saturday were low key as a NGO organised demonstrations across the state in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

On Friday, the NGO Coordination Committee (NCC) announced that it would boycott the Republic Day celebrations “to protest the passing of the Bill in the Lok Sabha”.

NCC activists demonstrated near the Assam Rifles ground here where Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan unfurled the national flag and addressed a very small gathering.

“In response to the boycott call, the members of the public did not participate in any Republic Day event in the state. However, there were no reports of any untoward incident,” a police official said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Zoramthanga threatened to sever ties with the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) if the Centre does not withdraw the Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to migrants from six non-Muslim minority groups from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The ruling Mizo National Front party is a constituent of the BJP-led NEDA.

