R-Day tableau rejection discriminatory, says TMC

Kolkata, Jan 2 (IANS) Criticising the Centre over rejection of West Bengal’s Republic Day tableau, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), here on Thursday, called it discriminatory and said the state was being targeted for opposing the new citizenship law (CAA) and a proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“This is discriminatory. They (Centre) are trying to target us for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed NRC,” said Sougata Roy, senior TMC MP.

The Defence Ministry earlier said Bengal’s tableau proposal was rejected after the expert committee made a few objections.

“The tableau proposal of the government of West Bengal was examined by the expert committee at two rounds of meetings. It was not taken forward for consideration after second meeting,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry said proposals of 16 states and Union Territories and six Ministries and Departments had been short-listed for participation in the 2020 Republic Day parade.

-IANS

ssp/pcj