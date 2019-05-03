Rabindra finishes 2nd in Race 1 at European GT4

Bengaluru, May 5 (IANS) Indias Akhil Rabindra finished second in Race 1 at the Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit in the European GT4 series, in England on Sunday. The PRO Sport Performance Racing duo after 32 laps in Race 1, finished second (+3.031 seconds) behind Reinhard Kofler and his team-mate Patric Niederhauser of True Racing.

Taking over the charge from Florian Thoma, Rabindra, drove the Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 bravely to finish second ahead of Danielle Mckay driving a MCLaren 570 and Jan Kisiel in Mercedes AMG.

Florian Thoma drove magnificently and kept the first spot till the mandatory Pit Stop took effect. Rabindra, who took over from here on, started at the second position a few seconds behind Reinhard Kofler of True Racing, driving a KTM X-Bow GT4.

Kofler had the advantage of an early pit and gained the top slot once Thoma went into the pit lane for the driver change. Rabindra, thereafter, drove excellently to keep the second spot, preventing others from overtaking with intelligent maneuvering. Rabindra’s effort to regain the first place for Pro Sport Performance Racing could not actualise as Kofler did not make any error till the final 32nd lap of the race.

