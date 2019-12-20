Rabri sends Aishwarya’s belongings, Chandrika refuses to take

Patna, Dec 27 (IANS) The tension between the two powerful political families of Bihar was in limelight once again as Chandrika Rai, father of Aishwarya Rai and RJD MLA, refused to take back the belongings of her daughter which were sent by former Bihar Chief Minister, Rabri Devi.

Rabri Devi had sent all the belongings of her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai back to her in two pick-up vans which are standing outside the residence of Chandrika Rai since Thursday night after he refused to take the belongings back.

On Friday, RJD MLA Rai said sending the belongings back after breaking the lock of the room without any prior information is wrong.

He said who knows what is in the vans. It can contain any objectionable material. If she had to send the belongings back, she should have informed us. She should have send the belongings with prior information and after making the list in the presence of a Magistrate.

Rai has informed Shashtri Nagar police about the matter and they are investigating the matter.

The family members of Rabri Devi said that the family of Aishwarya asked for her belongings.

The pick-up van drivers said they were called at the residence of Lalu Prasad on Thursday evening from Meethapur vegetable market. They were told that they had to deliver something. The goods was loaded and they were sent at the residence of Chandrika Rai.

“Now we are here and we don’t know what to do next,” a driver said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad’s estranged daughter-in-law Aishwarya had lodged an FIR in Patna, accusing the former chief minister and her mother-in-law Rabri Devi, eldest sister-in-law Misa Bharti and husband Tej Pratap of harassing and assaulting her.

