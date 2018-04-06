Race 3 director Remo D’Souza shares his happiness as Salman gets bail

Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan was granted bail by a district and sessions court in Jodhpur in the 1998 black buck poaching case in which he has been sentenced to five years in jail, his friends and well wishers from film industry had expressed their happiness over the decision.

Meanwhile the District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi had allowed Salman’s plea for bail and suspension of sentence so that he can file an appeal against his conviction and sentencing. Moreover the filmmaker of Salman’s forthcoming film Race 3 Remo D’Souza told he is very happy that he has got bail and after working with him so closely he had become a huge fan of him not only as an actor but also as a human being.

Moreover the 52 year old actor, who had spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail after his sentencing on Thursday, was granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of like amount.

Furthermore the producer of Race 3 Ramesh Taurani said he is “happy” that the actor has come out of jail. He said for them Salman coming of this was more important and their prayers have been answered. Presently the shooting of Race 3 is almost over, a romantic song is left, which will feature Salman and Jacqueline.