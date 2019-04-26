Rachel Brosnahan to star in film ‘I’m Your Woman’

Los Angeles, April 27 (IANS) Rachel Brosnahan, the star of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, is set to feature in “I’m Your Woman”

She will also produce the film for director Julia Hart, with Jordan Horowitz and Amazon Studios co-producing the project, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Brosnahan has been tapped to play the role of Jean in the feature by Hart, who has co-written the script with husband Horowitz.

“I’m Your Woman” sees Jean forced by her husband’s crimes to go on the run with her child, only to see their lives get caught up with another couple in an unlikely partnership. The film’s production will start later this year. Amazon Studios will distribute the movie.

–IANS

sug/rb/bg