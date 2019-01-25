Racing club widen lead in Superliga Argentina title race

Buenos Aires, Jan 27 (IANS) Racing Club extended their lead at the top of the Superliga Argentina football standings with a 3-1 away victory over Aldosivi.

Augusto Solari on Saturday opened the scoring at the Jose Maria Minella Stadium with a fourth-minute strike but Cristian Chavez equalized just before the half-hour mark, reports Xinhua news agency.

The visitors regained the lead when Lisandro Lopez converted from the penalty spot in the 54th minute and Dario Cvitanich put the result beyond doubt with a stoppage time goal.

The result left Racing with 39 points from 16 matches, three points clear of second-placed Defensa a Justicia.

In other matches on Saturday, Huracan secured a 2-1 home win over Rosario Central, hosts Atletico Tucuman routed Gimnasia 4-1 and San Martin drew 2-2 at Tigre.

–IANS

