Racist graffiti spray painted on Toronto Muslim school

TORONTO

Racist graffiti was spotted on the wall of a Muslim school in Scarborough over the weekend and was removed before school started on Tuesday morning.

An anti-Muslim message was painted in large black letters on the front wall of school on Torrance Road, near near Eglinton Avenue East and McCowan Road. As well, the sign for the Wali ul Asr learning institute was painted over.

Coun. Glenn De Baeremaeker said he brought the graffiti to the attention of 311 and said he wanted the graffiti removed immediately.

“As an offended resident — and the City’s Deputy Mayor representing Scarborough — I am requesting that you take immediate action to have this racist statement removed from the school wall before the kids arrive at school on Tuesday morning,” he wrote.

The City of Toronto is expected to power wash the racist message off the school before classes begin.

In a series of tweets posted Tuesday morning, Mayor John Tory condemned the action.

“This hatred is unacceptable at any time but it is disturbing someone would choose to do this during Ramadan,” Tory tweeted out Tuesday morning.

The mayor then applauded Coun. De Baeremaeker for his quick action and said he knows Toronto police will “use every effort to track down whoever did this.”

The school is a TDSB property but it rented to the Muslim school.

Police are investigating the incident, but don’t have any clues about the suspect. It would really help if all schools had CCTV cameras installed around the premises because many schools wear a deserted look after school is done and on weekends some school premises attract unruly people bent on mischief. Strategically placed cameras could deter vandalism and ensure culprits are brought to justice.