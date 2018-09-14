‘RadhaKrishn’ shoot stopped as actor falls ill

Umbergaon (Gujarat), Sep 19 (IANS) The shooting of the show “RadhaKrishn” was stalled on Wednesday as its lead actor Sumedh Mudgalkar fell ill.

Sumedh plays Krishn in Star Bharat’s upcoming show “RadhaKrishn”.

The shoot came to a halt here when Sumedh complained of feeling unwell.

“I have not been keeping well and I hope to resume the shooting soon,” Sumedh said in a statement.

The show will bring alive the epic love saga of Lord Krishna and Radha.

The actor had earlier said: “I feel blessed to be able to play the role of Lord Krishna and represent his life journey.”

It stars Mallika Singh as Radha.

–IANS

nn/rb/bg