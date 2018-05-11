Radical clergy coalition musters initial lead in Iraq

Baghdad, May 14 (IANS) A coalition supporting radical Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who rose up in arms against the US invasion, is leading in the initial vote count of the parliamentary elections, said the poll panel on Monday.

Al Sadr’s candidates were leading in several provinces, including Baghdad, where incumbent Prime Minister Haider al Abadi was in sixth place, the Election Commission said. The polls were held on May 12.

These are the first official results from the Saturday’s elections, in which the turnout was as low as 44.52 per cent, 15 points below what was recorded four years ago, Efe news reported.

–IANS

