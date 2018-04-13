Radicalised Kashmir youths will realise guns no solution: Army chief

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Hoping that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir will improve, Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday said the radicalised youths in the Valley will soon realise that they cannot achieve anything with guns.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir stood for peace, though there were some youths who had been radicalised, General Rawat said while speaking here at the 70th Raising Day celebrations of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry.

They think they can achieve their goal through guns but the time is not far when they will realise its futility in solving their problems, the Chief of Army Staff said.

He called for united efforts to restore peace in the Valley which has been witnessing militancy-related violence.

He said that a way forward to peace had to be found together. “There is hope that the situation in Kashmir will improve,” he added.

Referring to the violence in the Valley, General Rawat said though the atmosphere there had been vitiated, the situation had not deteriorated.

He said that unity in diversity is the essence of Kashmiriyat and the Valley youths should be made aware of this fact.

He appreciated the infantry regiment for its services to the nation in the last 70 years.

The regiment was also affiliated with Indian Naval Ship Kochi, a guided missile destroyer and Srinagar-based 51 Squadron of the Indian Air Force.

