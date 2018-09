Jammu, Sep 5 (IANS) Following a judicial verdict, the Jammu Municipal Corporation on Wednesday said it has started radio frequency identification tagging of stray dairy cattle in the city.

An official said a good number of cattle had already been tagged.

There are 300 to 400 stray cattle in Jammu city and these often cause traffic jams in Jammu. The radio frequency identification will come handy to check theft of stray cattle by cattle smugglers.

–IANS

