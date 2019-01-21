Raftaar kicked about his first interactive show as host

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Rapper-dancer Raftaar says he is kicked to be a part of “Swag On with Raftaar”, his first interactive show as a host.

Spanning over multiple segments, “Swag On with Raftaar” has music with unique conversation and candid segments around rap music, fan reactions, a take on trollers and a personal view on social issues and all that’s happening around.

On his debut as a host, Raftaar said in a statement: “I am kicked to be a part of ‘Swag On…’, my first interactive show as a host on MTV Beats. From taking a stand on social issues to bringing some chartbuster raps, I will be exploring things I haven’t done so far.

“The show comprises many out-of-the-box segments like ‘Rap Chits’ and ‘Pyaar For Raftaar’ that I believe will give all my loved ones an opportunity to see me like never before. I’m positive that the audience will love me in this new avatar and cannot wait for their response.”

It will launch on January 26 on MTV Beats.

–IANS

nn/rb/bg