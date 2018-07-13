Raftaar raps for fiction TV show

“This is my first collaboration for a fiction TV show and I’m glad to associate with Star Bharat (channel) as it has given me an opportunity to explore a new avenue,” Raftaar, known for his stint in “MTV Roadies”, said in a statement to IANS.

The “Toh dishoom” hitmaker will rap for the first promo of “Papa By Chance”.

“I thoroughly enjoyed recording the rap as the lyrics quirkily and aptly defines Yuvaan – the lead character of ‘Papa By Chance’. The tone of the rap is extremely catchy and I’m confident people will play it on repeat mode,” he said.

