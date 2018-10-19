Raghavendra Rathore’s design school participates at Rajasthan Heritage Week

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Designer Raghavendra Rathore’s Gurukul School of Design (GSD) has created an installation for Rajasthan Heritage Week which will showcase installation under the theme – Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

“At Gurukul School of Design, the focus for students has been towards functioning independently, thinking critically and immersing in global art and cultures. GSD has created this beautiful art installation to symbolise a need for movement of fashion towards Indian heritage and its rich and vast variety of hand-woven textiles.

“The idea is to put in all the effort by taking small steps that create a roadmap to work towards patronising our native hand spun hand woven textiles, like Khadi. With that in mind, we created this very special installation that draws great synergy with Rajasthan Heritage Week,” Rathore, Founder of GSD, said in a statement.

Gurukul School of Design is a joint venture between Rathore and Amrapali Jewels.

Rathore has put together a new methodology of education where the rich crafts from the East will be fused into a modern curriculum, that will respect up-to-the-minute technology and ancient traditions at the same time.

This year Rajasthan Heritage Week celebrates the traditional textile weavers of State, who have tirelessly worked to continue the legacy of our forefathers. The event will go on till Friday.

–IANS

