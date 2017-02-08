Rahane returns as India elects to bat vs Bangladesh

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (IANS) India won the toss and elected to bat in the one-off cricket Test against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Thursday.

The match marks Bangladesh’s debut five-day game on Indian soil since gaining Test status in 2000.

For India, middle order batsman Ajinkya Rahane and opener Murali Vijay returned to the side after recovering from their respective injuries.

Between the two sides, World No 1 India has won six games out of eight while drawing remaining two.

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain, WK), Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi.

–IANS

tri/in