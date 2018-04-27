Rahul accuses Goyal of murky business dealing, Minister hits back

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over the sale of shares in a privately-held company at nearly 1,000 times the face value and accused him of “deceit, greed and conflict of interest”.

On his part, Goyal hit back at Gandhi saying he had not learnt well “the art of living without working” and was “a kaamdaar (worker)” and “not a naamdaar (dynast)”.

Gandhi, in a tweet, said: “Piyush Goyal’s, 48 CR. #FlashNet Scam is about deceit, conflict of interest and greed. The evidence is on the table,” Gandhi said.

The Congress President also said that the media was not properly reporting the story about Goyal’s business transactions.

“Yet, the media will not touch the story. It is a tragedy for our country when journalists entrusted to stand for the truth, will not speak #GoyalMustResign,” he added.

Last week, the Congress said Goyal and his wife sold all stocks of Flashnet Info Solutions (India) to Piramal Estates for an “astronomical price” of Rs 9,586 per share totalling Rs 48 crore, or 1,000 times the book value.

The Congress has since raked up the issue consistently and asked how Flashnet, with a net worth of Rs 12.50 crore as on March 31, 2014, was valued at Rs 50 crore within a few months.

The party has said that the shares were sold on September 29, 2014 and asked why there was no change in the holding value of shares in Goyal’s asset declaration prior to the sale and post sale.

The party also sought to know who were the consultants in the service of the company until March 31, 2014, apart from Goyal.

The Minister retorted to Gandhi’s jibe by stating that he had the credentials to be a consultant.

He also targeted former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, asking who were the consultants in his son Karti’s consultancy.

“I am a law topper, CA 2nd rank all over India, professional Chartered Accountant & investment banker and therefore competent to give consultancy. BTW Mr @PChidambaram_IN who are the consultants in your son @KartiPC’s consultancy?” Goyal said.

“Till 26th May 2014, before I became a Minister, I was a professional Chartered Accountant & investment banker. Unlike you, Mr @RahulGandhi, I have not learnt well the art of living without working. I am also a kaamdaar (worker) and not a naamdaar (dynast),” Goyal tweeted.

–IANS

ps/nir/bg