Rahul-Akhilesh duo takes out road show in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 29 (IANS) Amid tight security, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav took out a joint road show in the state capital on Sunday.

Amidst cheering by party workers, the two leaders stood atop a specially improvised ‘rath’ (chariot).

The Congress workers were clearly outnumbered by Samajwadi Party supporters as they raised slogans pitching for Yadav, like “Jai Akhilesh, Phir se Akhilesh”.

The 12-km-long road show began from Hazratganj and will take the two leaders to various parts of the city during the day.

