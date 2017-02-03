Rahul, Akhilesh hold road show in Taj city

Agra, Feb 3 (IANS) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav undertook their second joint roadshow in the Taj City on Friday evening.

The specially-designed UP Vijay Rath inched its way through crowded parts of the city, covering a distance of 12 km in three hours. People on both sides of the MG Road cheered the two young leaders who addressed several roadside meetings.

Praising his Samajwadi Party ally, Gandhi said that Akhilesh Yadav “had done good work in UP” and the RSS and the Bharatiya Janata Party would be shunted out of the state.

Akhilesh Yadav indicated that the poll alliance would be tried out at the national level too.

The duo’s first roadshow was in Lucknow on January 29.

–IANS

bk/vd