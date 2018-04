New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday appointed chairmen of minority departments in Manipur, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

M.D. Fazlur Rahim was appointed in Manipur, Babu Shafatali Khan in Mumbai and Hafiz Ahmed Ali in Chandigarh. The announcement was made by party General Secretary Ashok Gehlot.

–IANS

sid/qd/mr