Rahul appoints Jaipal Reddy as AICC spokesperson

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy as the spokesperson of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), informed AICC chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Reddy served as Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Urban Development, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Science and Technology and Earth Sciences at various stages during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule.

–IANS

