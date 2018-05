New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appointed former MLA Danasari Anasuya as the General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC).

Danasari Anasuya is an ex-MLA from Telangana.

Gandhi also appointed Fathima Rosna as the Secretary of AIMC, a statement released by party General Secretary Ashok Gehlot said.

–IANS

