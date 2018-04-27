Rahul approves coordination, monitoring committees for Punjab

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday approved formation of coordination and monitoring committees for Punjab Congress with state Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, AICC in-charge of state Asha Kumari and state unit chief Sunil Jakhar in both the committees.

Among other members in the 15-member coordination committee are Ambika Soni, AICC secretaries Harish Chaudhury and Kishori Lal Sharma, former CM Rajinder Kaul Bhattal, Cabinet Ministers Brahm Mohindra, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and others.

The 20-member monitoring committee include AICC secretary Harish Chaudhury, cabinet ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Vijay Inder Singla and others.

The party also announced names of 16 spokespersons for Punjab Congress.

Gandhi also appointed Harmail Kesari as the General Secretary of Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee.

–IANS

sid/vd