Rahul asks Congress workers to help the needy in Kerala

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed concern over the flood situation in Kerala and urged party workers to demonstrate the core party values of service and help those in need.

“Across Kerala and now Kodagu in Karnataka, heavy rainfall has caused widespread devastation. This is the time for our workers and leaders to demonstrate the core Congress values of service and love,” said Gandhi on Twitter.

“Please focus all our resources and people to help those in need,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-devastated parts of Kerala on Saturday to assess the Central government’s aid efforts and also the rescue operations.

Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the flood situation on Friday.

–IANS

