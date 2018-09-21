Rahul attacks Modi with ‘Commande-in-Thief’ jibe

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday made a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal, calling him “Indias Commander-in-thief”.

“The sad truth about India’s Commander-in-Thief,” he said in a tweet in which he also embedded a video clip of a journalist from French website Mediapart, which had interviewed former President Francois Hollande.

In the video clip, the journalist is dwelling on the “contradictions” in the claims made by the Indian government vis-a-vis the offset contract in the Rafale fighter jet deal and the revelation made by Hollande in the interview.

Hollande has said that Indian firm had been suggested by the Indian government for the Rs 30,000 crore offset contract and the French side including Rafale maker Dassault Aviation had “no choice” in it.

The Congress has been accusing Modi of indulging in crony capitalism apart from violating procedures in the Rafale deal.

