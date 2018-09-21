Rahul commends Amethi for donation towards Kerala flood relief

Amethi, Sep 25 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday commended farmers and small businessmen here for contributing Rs 2.57 lakh for the relief work in flood-battered Kerala.

“In Amethi district, small businessmen, farmers, women and handicraft workers, who shared the pain of Kerala’s flood-victims, gave me a cheque of 2.57 lakh,” he tweeted.

“They are still working for the flood relief. Many thanks to the people of Amethi for this commendable work.”

Gandhi, who has held this Lok Sabha seat from eastern Uttar Pradesh since 2004, is here on a two-day visit.

–IANS

