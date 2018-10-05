Rahul condoles death of G.D. Agarwal

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the death of environmentalist G.D. Agarwal, who was on a fast for the last 111 days demanding a clean Ganga.

“The true son of mother Ganga G.D. Agarwal is no more. He ended his life to save Ganga. India is made by rivers like Ganga. Saving Ganga in true sense will be saving the country. We will never forget him. We will take his fight forward,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The 86-year-old former IIT-Kanpur professor died after a heart attack in Rishikesh on Thursday. He had been on a hunger strike since June 22 for a pollution-free and uninterrupted flow in the Ganga.

–IANS

