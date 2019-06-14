Rahul condoles death of passengers in Himchal accident

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the death of 30 passengers who died after a bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh and appealed to the party workers to help the accident victims.

“The bus accident in Kullu in Himachal Pradesh is tragic. My deep condolences to the families of those killed in this accident and I wish speedy recovery of those injured. I request the Congress party workers from this region to help the victims,” Gandhi tweeted.

A crowded bus met with an accident in Kullu district’s Banjar area, some 50 km from the town.

–IANS

