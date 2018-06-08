Rahul condoles scientist-farmer’s death, decries apathy

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday decried the nation’s apathy towards the achievements of a Dalit farmer who had developed the HMT variety of paddy but died unsung and in poverty.

“Dadaji Khobragade, a Dalit farmer-scientist, invented the revolutionary HMT variety of paddy. But, he died largely forgotten and in penury,” he said, adding he had visited his house in Maharashtra’s Nanded to condole with his family.

The Congress chief said he also apologised “for our apathy as a nation, to his achievements”.

–IANS

sid/vd